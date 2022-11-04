SmackDown airs tonight (Nov. 4) with a taped show (spoilers here) from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the final SmackDown episode during the four week build towards Crown Jewel, which takes place tomorrow afternoon in Saudi Arabia.

Sami Zayn is too Ucey for Saudi Arabia

The Usos are the undisputed WWE tag team champions and will defend those belts against the Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel.

Jimmy and Jey also have their eyes set on breaking the record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history. That doesn’t sit well with New Day, who currently hold the record.

The Usos will have to keep their heads on a swivel tonight, because Butch, Ridge Holland, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston could all unite in an attempt to take them out.

The numbers game is often a strength for The Bloodline, so if a wild brawl breaks out during this go-home episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn Uso will likely be there to fight alongside Jimmy and Jey.

Speaking of Sami, he is arguably the most entertaining star in WWE right now. Thanks to his brilliant mic work, the word “Ucey” is now being chanted at WWE live events.

Unfortunately for Sami, WWE Crown Jewel takes place in Saudi Arabia, and Zayn isn’t welcome there due to his Syrian descent. He has yet to appear at any of WWE’s events in Saudi Arabia, and I doubt that’s changing for tomorrow’s show.

WWE might need an injury or suspension angle tonight to provide a kayfabe explanation for why Zayn won’t be at Crown Jewel to help Roman Reigns or The Usos retain their titles. The Bloodline did break Sheamus’ arm a few weeks back, so it might be time for the Brawling Brutes to get some payback by injuring Zayn.

This is just your latest reminder that WWE’s relationship with the Saudi Arabian government is disgusting.

The rest of the title scene

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER puts his belt on the line tonight against the legendary Rey Mysterio. Does Rey have a plan for counteracting the rest of Imperium’s potential involvement in the title fight?

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will take it easy tonight after defending her belt in an open challenge last week. She now seems to be on the same page as Shayna Baszler, who choked out Natalya last week. Nattie will be looking for a match against Baszler or Rousey very soon.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is going to defend the gold in the main event of Crown Jewel against YouTube star Logan Paul. It would be strange for neither star to appear in the ring during the go-home show, but they aren’t advertised for the episode as of this writing. Maybe their PPV match is just getting some final hype tonight in the form of a video package.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after defeating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai a few days ago on Raw. These two teams are set for a championship rematch at Crown Jewel, but they aren’t expected to appear in the ring tonight.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Liv Morgan fights Sonya Deville tonight in a No Disqualification match. Liv has been taking things to the extreme ever since she dropped the SmackDown women’s championship, and I don’t know if Deville is really prepared for the level of violence that Morgan is willing to dish out.

- MVP said he’s visiting SmackDown tonight and has a surprise for Braun Strowman. Is The Monster going to fall into MVP’s trap on the eve of his big fight against Omos at Crown Jewel?

- Ricochet goes one-on-one with LA Knight tonight. I don’t like Ricochet’s chances here given that Knight is the one with a brand new push. He is god’s gift to SmackDown, after all.

- Who is Uncle Howdy? Bray Wyatt keeps telling us that we are finally seeing the real man without a mask, but Howdy says he’s a liar. What is this all about?

- Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross will wage war against each other inside a steel cage at Crown Jewel. These guys haven’t had any direct interactions with each other since Karrion’s bizarre car crash a few weeks back, so perhaps that will change tonight in one final angle before the match.

- Hit Row got one over on Legado Del Fantasma last week with a big assist from Shinsuke Nakamura. Was this just a one-off occasion for Nakamura to stick his nose in Zelina Vega’s business, or does he now have a target on his back?

- Where does Emma stand in the women’s division after losing her WWE return match against Ronda Rousey last week?

- Are Maximum Male Models having any luck with auditions for new members? They could use some help winning matches, that’s for sure.

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?