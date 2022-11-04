WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 4, 2022) with a taped show (spoilers here) emanating from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, featuring the final build to this weekend’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental championship against Rey Mysterio. Mysterio earned this title shot by winning a fatal four way match a few weeks ago.

Tonight’s card also features Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match, Ricochet is booked in a singles match against LA Knight, MVP has a surprise for Braun Strowman, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 4