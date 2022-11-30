About Ric Flair and the 2023 Royal Rumble...

Last week, Ric Flair said “I’m gonna be there,” as he & co-host and son-in-law Conrad Thompson chatted about next year’s Royal Rumble on their To Be The Man podcast.

This week on the same show, the Nature Boy is claiming “social media” twisted his words when he thought out loud about his impact on tickets sales for WWE’s Jan. 28 PLE at the Alamodome. He’ll be in San Antonio that weekend, but not working Royal Rumble itself.

He is headed to Raw’s 30th Anniversary show the Monday before. And if Triple H & team asked him to climb in the ring for a Rumble appearance?

“I’m still looking forward to the 30th anniversary. By the way, of course, social media screwed that up, I have not been invited to the Rumble. I am going to San Antonio to sign autographs separately, on the day of the Rumble. I was not invited to the Rumble. However if they want me to put my gear on, like at Last Match, that’s fine.”

That’s gonna be a no for me, Naitch. But thanks for clearing this whole thing up. Damn social media...