The Nov. 28 episode of Raw was the first WWE programming after Survivor Series, but its performance looked an awful lot like the performance of the last edition of the red brand before Survivor Series.

An average hourly audience of 1.67 million tuned in the Monday after Thanksgiving, a little more than 1% more than tuned in the Monday before Thanksgiving. The fallout show scored a .40 rating among 18-49 year olds, a little more than 2% less than the go home one.

Monday Night Football won the night as usual, but at 10.88 million viewers and a 3.18 in the demo, ESPN’s numbers were among its lowest of the season for a game with two bad teams (and that’s coming from a Pittsburgher and diehard Steelers fan). Raw finished sixth among cable originals, with NFL-related programming taking up the first five spots.

Being commercial-free from 8-9pm ET got fans to tune in, but a lot tuned out as the show went on. You can see that in the breakdown for total viewers and the key demo rating...

Hour One: 1.95 million / .46

Hour Two: 1.62 million / .39

Hour Three: 1.43 million / .36

I guess chalk this one up to a holiday hangover?

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily