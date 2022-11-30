The Nov. 25 edition of SmackDown featured the return of Becky Lynch and WWE’s final push to its first ever main roster WarGames matches at Survivor Series. But it fell on the day after Thanksgiving here in the United States, which means lots of live sports — and the start of Christmas/winter holiday specials — elsewhere on the television dial.

The blue brand’s PLE go home was watched by 2.17 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. lt scored a .54 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those numbers were both 3-4% lower than the Friday before, and landed SmackDown in fifth place among broadcast shows & sixth on all of television. Ahead of it were college football coverage, and NBC’s airing of How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

We’d say to expect a bounce back this week, but SmackDown will air on FS1 on Dec. 2 as FOX airs college football (the PAC-12 Conference Championship game between USC & Utah), so we’ll need Dec. 9’s numbers to get an idea of what to expect on the long road to Royal Rumble.

While we’re waiting, here’s a rundown of the past six months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

