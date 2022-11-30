In the proud tradition of Alba Fyre and Axiom, last night (Nov. 29) NXT informed us that Lyra Valkyria is coming to Tuesday nights.

It’s not an entirely new moniker for the 26 year old from Dublin. Since signing with The ‘E in 2020, she’s performed as Aoife Valkyrie. That was a combination of her real name (Aoife Cusack) and the one she used on the European independent scene (Valkyrie). Changing her WWE name is likely a way to avoid having the company trademark any part of her shoot identity or indie gimmick, and a recognition we Americans would mangle the pronunciation of Aoife (ee-fa).

The video introducing Valkyria to NXT Prime audiences leans on her Irish heritage to explain the name change. Not that it needs much explanation. It’s a straight-forward tweak, and most of the audience had no connection to her from NXT UK.

They probably will once they see the talented young Irishwoman lock up with old foes like Isla Dawn and new ones like Cora Jade, though. Let us know what you think of Lyra — the wrestler and the name — right after you check out this playlist of other highlights & fallout videos from last night’s NXT:

