Bobby Lashley goes one-on-one with Brock Lesnar this Saturday (Nov. 5) at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This is a rematch from Royal Rumble 2022, where Bob used a major assist from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to defeat The Beast and win the WWE championship. Brock is back in WWE to get all that Saudi money kick Bobby’s ass and get his win back.

In an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Bob offered a great explanation for why his feud with Brock will keep going after Crown Jewel. In fact, he believes their feud will last until both men retire:

“There’s been years and years and years of lead up. Because of the way things have come together with us, I don’t think this is the last time we’re gonna see each other. I think until the end of my career, the end of his career, there’s always gonna be a Bobby and Brock. Because right now I look at the score as one for me, zero for him. So if there’s two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I’m sure he’s gonna be coming back for another one. He’s got to avenge his losses.” “...I think that it’s not gonna be the last time. I think there’s just so much more that me and Brock can actually get into. So I think this feud is gonna be a feud that’s gonna keep going and it’s gonna keep looking different...”

If I’m following Bob’s initial argument correctly, he’s saying that he’s going to win again at Crown Jewel, and that’s going to eat at Brock enough for him to demand a third match. That’s because Brock is driven by the need to avenge his losses.

So Bob will then beat him in the third match, and Brock will demand a fourth match. This pattern will repeat on a loop until both men retire.

I like the confidence behind Lashley’s chain of logic here, and the bold idea that he can go something like 15-0 in his career against Brock Lesnar. But sadly for The All Mighty, I’m pretty sure his argument will go up in smoke after Brock beats him this weekend at Crown Jewel. Brock has dropped consecutive matches to Roman Reigns and will almost certainly win his next match to protect him from looking like a loser. That next match happens to be against Bobby Lashley this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Even after Brock wins, though, I can still see his feud with Bobby continuing. Just look at the way Brock easily destroyed most of the WWE roster not named Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley over the last year. Outside of those two men and Drew McIntyre, WWE has to put some work into establishing that a few others on the roster have what it takes to hang in the same ring with Lesnar.

Do you want to see more matches between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley after Crown Jewel, Cagesiders? If not, who do you hope to see them pair up with going forward?