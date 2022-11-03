Here is Roman Reigns’ case for being the greatest of all-time

Roman Reigns has been the top champion in WWE for over two consecutive years, with no expectation that his run will end any time before next April’s WrestleMania 39 extravaganza.

With that in mind, WWE’s latest top 10 video ranks the 20 greatest moments of Roman’s pro wrestling career. The Tribal Chief calls himself the greatest of all-time, so this is essentially the evidence that backs up his claim. Let’s see what WWE came up with:

20. Survivor Series 2012 debut

19. Double spear to The Usos

18. Beating Corbin in Falls Count Anywhere

17. Spearing Braun Strowman off the stage

16. SummerSlam 2020 return

15. Runs over Kevin Owens

14. Second WWE championship win (pins Sheamus)

13. Spears Brock Lesnar through the cage

12. Destroys ambulance with Strowman inside

11. Intercontinental championship win (pins The Miz)

10. Beats Goldberg

9. First Universal championship win (pins Lesnar)

8. Beats John Cena

7. Third WWE championship win (pins Triple H)

6. Beats The Undertaker at WrestleMania

5. Second Universal championship win (pins Strowman)

4. First WWE championship win (pins Dean Ambrose)

3. Wins 2015 Royal Rumble match

2. Announces he’s in remission

1. Becomes undisputed WWE Universal champion (pins Lesnar)

Who would have ever guessed that a victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania shouldn’t rank among a wrestler’s five top moments? In this case, it’s hard to argue with WWE’s ranking given how disappointing that match was.

Is Roman Reigns the actual greatest wrestler of all-time? Sufferin’ succotash, of course not! But he’s pretty damn good, and the above list shows that he’s one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of WWE kayfabe.

Which moments would you pick as the greatest in the career of Roman Reigns? Does getting booed out of the building at Royal Rumble 2015 rank among your top three moments for him too?