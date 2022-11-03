WrestleMania 39 is going Hollywood next year, with the two night event taking place on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

That’s not the only major WWE show taking place that weekend, of course. WWE has officially added new events to the schedule for WrestleMania weekend, including a date for the Hall of Fame ceremony, as well as the next iteration of NXT Stand and Deliver:

WWE today announced three additional events at Crypto.com Arena as part of WrestleMania Week in Los Angeles: Friday, March 31: Friday Night SmackDown/2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, April 1: NXT Stand and Deliver Monday, April 3: Monday Night Raw Tickets for all three events go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 am PT via AXS.com. Special three-day event combo tickets will be available this Monday, November 7th at 10 am PT. WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood and takes place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 live from Sofi Stadium. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. Fans from all 50 states and 58 countries have already made their plans to be in attendance. Over the past decade, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Additional WrestleMania Week events will be announced in the near future.

Just like last year, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place as part of a combo event (on Mar. 31 this year) with SmackDown on the eve of WrestleMania night one.

NXT Stand and Deliver takes place on the same day as WrestleMania night one (Apr. 1), so it will presumably be a matinee event once again.

Raw is then scheduled for Monday night, Apr. 3, as expected.

All three of these non-WrestleMania events are scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena.

Do you plan to watch or attend all of WWE’s major events during the weekend of WrestleMania 39, Cagesiders?