The Rock officially welcomes Becky Lynch to the cast of ‘Young Rock’

The rumors and reports are true; Becky Lynch will be playing the role of Cyndi Lauper in the third season of Young Rock, which is set to premiere tomorrow night (Nov. 4) at 8:30 pm ET on NBC.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson officially welcomed her to the cast this morning with the following post on his Instagram page:

Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only - the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in - and crushed it. CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!! TOMORROW NIGHT ON @NBC! YOUNG ROCK FRIDAY NIGHT 8:30pm EST

Will you tune away from SmackDown for a half hour tomorrow night to instead check out The Man’s acting chops?

