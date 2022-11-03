Jake Paul is going to Saudi Arabia to help his brother beat Roman Reigns

In just his third professional wrestling match, YouTube star Logan Paul is already challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship. The fight takes place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which you can check out this Saturday (Nov. 5) at 12 pm ET on Peacock.

The idea that an inexperienced celebrity like Paul can beat Reigns for the title is ridiculous, so WWE is going with the story that all it takes is one lucky shot for Logan to win. And hey, he has pins in his hand or something, so that makes him extra likely to deliver a knockout blow.

What’s lost in all the talk about Logan Paul’s one lucky shot is that Roman Reigns always has the numbers advantage in his fights. Ringside interference from Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa has saved his very lengthy title reign on multiple occasions. Even if Logan’s plan is to land one lucky shot on the Tribal Chief, he’ll still need some help at ringside to neutralize The Bloodline.

During yesterday’s investors’ call, Triple H teased that help was on the way for Logan in the form of his brother, Jake. And according to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, that’s exactly what’s happening:

“And Jake is going to be there. Jake Paul in Logan Paul’s corner, and the Usos in Roman Reigns’ corner, and Solo Sikoa. I don’t expect Sami Zayn there. No one has specifically told me he’s not going. But he has never gone before, and they didn’t want him before. And I don’t know that that’s gonna change. ...but yeah, The Bloodline in Roman Reigns’ corner, and Jake Paul in the other corner.”

As far as YouTube stars are concerned, Jake is a more accomplished fighter than his brother Logan. Jake has been rather effective at defeating washed-up MMA stars in boxing fights, just like he did last weekend against 47 year old mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva.

Will Jake’s presence at Crown Jewel be enough to keep The Bloodline from unfairly swinging the match in Roman’s favor?

Let us know in the comments below how you see the Paul brothers faring this weekend in Saudi Arabia, Cagesiders.