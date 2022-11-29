Participants named for Iron Survivor Challenge matches

Shawn Michaels brought Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly in for NXT this week to get some opinions on who should be involved in the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches scheduled for the upcoming NXT Deadline event on Dec. 10 in Orlando.
Here’s what they came up with:
.@ShawnMichaels announces the competitors for the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge!#WWENXT #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/P9UL0mFlN3— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2022
Men’s match
- Carmelo Hayes
- JD McDonagh
- Grayson Waller
- Joe Gacy
Women’s match
- Zoey Stark
- Cora Jade
- Roxanne Perez
- Kiana James
As you can see, they left off one participant for each match, instead electing to book a match for next week to determine that final slot on each side. They’re calling it a “Wild Card” match.
Those matches:
- Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase
- Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell
The winners of each match will earn a shot at the men’s and women’s titles held by Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose, respectively.
Get complete NXT TV results and coverage of this week’s show right here.
Loading comments...