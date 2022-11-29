Participants named for Iron Survivor Challenge matches

Shawn Michaels brought Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly in for NXT this week to get some opinions on who should be involved in the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches scheduled for the upcoming NXT Deadline event on Dec. 10 in Orlando.

Here’s what they came up with:

Men’s match

Carmelo Hayes

JD McDonagh

Grayson Waller

Joe Gacy

Women’s match

Zoey Stark

Cora Jade

Roxanne Perez

Kiana James

As you can see, they left off one participant for each match, instead electing to book a match for next week to determine that final slot on each side. They’re calling it a “Wild Card” match.

Those matches:

Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase

Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell

The winners of each match will earn a shot at the men’s and women’s titles held by Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose, respectively.

Get complete NXT TV results and coverage of this week’s show right here.