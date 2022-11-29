Baby Wrestling makes his WWE debut

Candice LeRae has been off WWE television for over one month thanks to an attack from Damage CTRL. Even though LeRae missed out on a chance for revenge at Survivor Series: War Games, she did return on last night’s (Nov. 28) Raw and beat Dakota Kai in a singles match.

After Raw went off the air, LeRae made an appearance on the Raw Talk post-show. She held her baby son Quill in her arms while cutting a promo explaining that IYO SKY and Bayley are next up on her hit list. Quill got into it as well, pulling on his mom’s hair as she explained what she has in store for Damage CTRL.

Appearing on Raw Talk counts as a WWE debut in Johnny Gargano’s book, so he made sure that his son Quill received the patented Triple H finger point photo op afterwards:

Are you excited for the official start of Baby Wrestling’s WWE career, Cagesiders?