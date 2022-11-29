One more Uce still needs to join the Sami Zayn lovefest

After months of tension, Jey Uso finally embraced Sami Zayn as a full-fledged member of The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. They continued their lovefest the next night at a house show in Maine with handshakes and hugs.

Then on last night’s (Nov. 28) episode of Raw, both Jey and Jimmy Uso beckoned for their younger brother Solo Sikoa to join their three-way hug with Sami. We never found out if the silent badass enforcer of The Bloodline was going to crack a smile and go for it, because that’s when Kevin Owens interrupted:

And just like, WWE created high anticipation for a moment that I never knew I needed to witness; I just have to see Solo Sikoa jump in the pile next time and enthusiastically join in a four-way hug with Sami and his brothers.

It was amazing stuff all around right here, as per usual with this story.

Do you think Sami Zayn will get to Solo Sikoa next time, Cagesiders?