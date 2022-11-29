NXT airs tonight (Nov. 29) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, so let’s break it down and list it out and then get to talking about what we’ve got, shall we?

Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, & Nikkita Lyons vs. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, & Mandy Rose)

Iron Survivors

It’s a new match! It’s a goofy match! It’s an overcomplicated match that would make prime-era TNA hesitate before booking it! But it’s here and we’re going to find out who’s in both the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor!

“Heartbreak Man” Shawn Michaels has put together a crack team of wrestling veterans— currently standing at Molly Holly, “Road Dog” Jesse James, Alundra Blayze and the Lightning Kid himself, X-Pac— and they’re going to announce our competitors tonight.

Who will it be? One would expect at least one or two high level feuds to get folded into these matches— Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on the women’s side, perhaps. And of course there are plenty of folks who don’t think they’re done with Bron Breakker on the men’s end of things, JD McDonagh chief among them, plus there’s a certain A Champion who’s gotta be thinking of moving on up.

And of course, ol’ HBM might just have a surprise or two up his sleeve, to boot...

Indi’s tough love

Indi Hartwell’s had a hell of a year. She’s lost her family and her husband and her best friend and kind of got her husband back (and hey, he just won a contract last night so that’s gotta be good news for y’all InDex fans out there!) and rededicated herself to chasing the women’s title and... gotten nowhere fast.

So it’s no surprise that she’s become the jaded vet trying to show Roxanne Perez how it really is, but is her heart truly hardened or is she just having a bad time? I’d keep an eye out for how she wrestles this match, because there’s no need to be mean to teach Roxanne a lesson in violence.

And the rest

- DIJAK’S BACK! And he’s definitely going to do something to further his apparent quest for the NXT North American Championship held by Mr. Wes Lee. Rock and roll baby, let’s go!

- Kiana James will continue being the star of her own weird little parallel universe where she’s a money-hungry developer in a teen film from the 80s and Fallon Henley’s just trying to keep the gosh-danged family bar from collapsing. Kiana needs a better wardrobe like you read about, though.

- Plus trios action in the women’s division as Toxic Attraction take on the tag champs and their new friend(?) Nikkita Lyons, who sure bounced back from Zoey Stark turning on her real fast if you ask me. Expect that to go somewhere.

There you have it, folks

Anything piqued your interest for today’s episode of NXT, Cagesiders?