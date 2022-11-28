WWE makes a Big Time announcement about the first hour of Raw

Tonight’s (Nov. 28) episode of WWE Raw is the fallout show following this past weekend’s Survivor Series: WarGames event.

While hyping up the card a short while ago, WWE announcer Byron Saxton said there are expected to be “a lot of special happenings” tonight. He then ran down the following list of things to look forward to:

The first hour of Raw will be commercial free. “Big Time” Becky Lynch will kick off the show in that first hour. Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz is booked. If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract.

There is also a report of at least one wrestler from NXT who will be backstage at Raw tonight at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Do you plan to tune into Raw tonight at 8 pm ET to watch The Man’s commercial free return to Monday night television? Or is that creep Dexter Lumis the one who is really drawing you in?

Let us know how you feel about WWE’s breaking news in the comments below, Cagesiders.