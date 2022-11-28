Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are now palling around with handshakes and hugs

The main event of Survivor Series 2022 saw Sami Zayn express loyalty to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by delivering a low blow to his best friend Kevin Owens at the conclusion of the men’s War Games match. Zayn’s gesture of loyalty was enough to convince longtime skeptic Jey Uso to finally endorse the Honorary Uce as a full-fledged member of The Bloodline.

Jey’s newfound respect for Sami didn’t stop there. They wrestled together as part of an 8-man tag team match at a WWE house show yesterday in Portland, Maine. And wouldn’t you know it, Sami and Jey were in the ring shaking hands and hugging each other like they’ve been close friends for years.

Check out how well things are going between Sami and Jey, courtesy of Vlog Warrior Justin’s YouTube channel:

The story between Zayn, Owens, and The Bloodline is heating up with the road to WrestleMania 39 not too far away. One rumor even suggests that Zayn could be in line for a championship match against the Tribal Chief in Montreal at Elimination Chamber 2023 in February.

How do you see the best story in WWE playing out from here through WrestleMania, Cagesiders?