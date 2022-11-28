Raw airs tonight (Nov. 28) with a live show from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. This is the first episode of Raw during the nine week build towards Royal Rumble, which takes place on Jan. 28.

Bianca Belair needs a new challenger

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair led her team to victory at WarGames. Survivor Series marked the third consecutive PPV event where Belair triumphed over Bayley and Damage CTRL, so it’s time for the EST of WWE to move on and find some new challengers.

There are plenty of options for Bianca’s next opponent. For example, Rhea Ripley recently crossed paths with Bianca and could have her eyes set on the gold. With the backing of The Judgment Day, Ripley presents the biggest current threat to Belair’s reign as champ.

What about Alexa Bliss or Asuka? Maybe the only reason they teamed with Belair in WarGames is so they could get closer to a shot at the gold. Bliss in particular has never seemed happy playing second fiddle to Belair in the war against Damage CTRL.

Could Charlotte Flair be returning to WWE soon? Belair hasn’t dealt with her in quite some time, though the SmackDown women’s division needs The Queen far more than Raw does right now.

Is Nikki Cross a viable opponent for Belair? There are nine episodes of Raw between now and the Royal Rumble, so Cross can fill that role for a few weeks before WWE finds Bianca a more suitable opponent for the PPV.

Whichever heel gets the call will have a tough road ahead of her, because Belair is a dominant champion who even Becky Lynch can’t beat in a fair fight. Belair is the number one babyface in all off WWE; the last two years have established that nobody on the women’s roster is at her level. It almost like she’s the babyface version of Roman Reigns, in a sense, except Bianca doesn’t need any help to win her matches.

The rest of the title scene

New United States Champion Austin Theory got lucky at Survivor Series and now holds the “richest prize” on Raw. That’s how WWE commentators described the US title, anyway. Theory, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley have all taken their turn with the belt in recent months, and I’d bet all three men will continue feuding over it tonight.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were victorious at WarGames. Reigns isn’t advertised for Raw tonight, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Kevin Owens shows up to speak his mind on Sami Zayn’s loyalty to the Tribal Chief at WarGames.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai are reeling after losing at WarGames. If Asuka and Alexa Bliss have any interest in winning back the titles, they should probably strike tonight.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The Miz is supposed to wrestle Dexter Lumis in a singles match tonight. If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract and Miz must repay him all owed money. If The Miz wins, then I guess Lumis will continue invading WWE events to make his life hell. Miz has a habit of faking injuries to pull out of matches, just like he did last week, so it’s not a lock that this match will even take place.

- Is the feud between The O.C. and The Judgment Day over after AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor at Survivor Series? Rhea Ripley has yet to face Mia Yim in a singles match, so there’s potential for this war to continue.

- Bayley has hit another low point after losing in WarGames at Survivor Series. It’s possible that she’ll try to target Becky Lynch going forward, given how The Man’s participation at WarGames directly led to the downfall of Team Damage CTRL.

- Speaking of which, tonight should mark Becky’s return to Raw for the first time since she was attacked by Damage CTRL on August 1.

- Will anyone be fed to Omos tonight? Mustafa Ali is a glutton for punishment, so maybe he’ll sign up for this beating.

- Elias & Matt Riddle won a tag team match over Alpha Academy last week. It might be tempting for Elias to smash a guitar over Riddle’s head, but he should probably stick with him as a partner given Riddle’s past success in the tag division with Randy Orton.

- Wrestling God Baron Corbin appears to be feuding with...Akira Tozawa?

What will you be looking for on Raw?