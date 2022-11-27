WWE is breaking out the big guns for NXT this week (UPDATED)

WWE revealed this past Tuesday night that Shawn Michaels will return to NXT television next Tuesday night to reveal the participants in the first ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches scheduled for NXT Deadline on Dec. 10.

He won’t be alone.

Indeed, WWE is breaking out the big guns in the form of four Hall of Famers who will be there to help Michaels make his announcements.

Up first:

BREAKING: #RoadDogg @BrianRDJames will be one of four WWE Hall of Famers at #WWENXT this Tuesday to help @ShawnMichaels announce the participants for #NXTDeadline's Iron Survivor Challenge! pic.twitter.com/BaF0nsGU4p — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2022

Ah, yes, of course.

But wait, there’s more, and this one will put a smile on your face:

BREAKING: #MollyHolly will also join #WWENXT to assist @ShawnMichaels in his selection of competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge at #NXTDeadline. pic.twitter.com/ysKyABzsQX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2022

Holly has been working as a producer for the company dating back to last year, and she was last seen on TV as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match back in January. This is a good chance to get her back on TV to bring some hype to a new match.

That’s only two, of course. WWE has yet to announce the other two Hall of Famers. We’ll add those names once they become available.

Update: Madusa will be there too!

BREAKING: Alundra Blayze is heading to #WWENXT this Tuesday to assist @ShawnMichaels in choosing the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge at #NXTDeadline. @Madusa_rocks pic.twitter.com/0lyPh0lDsB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2022

Update #2: X-Pac is the fourth Hall of Famer to be announced for NXT: