Bianca Belair wants Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair

Now that Survivor Series is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start looking ahead to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season. Or even just, you know, Monday Night Raw this week. And now that team based fighting will no longer be the focus, War Games winner Bianca Belair has a Raw women’s championship to defend.

But who is she looking at in that regard?

She gave two names when she responded to a question about just that at the Survivor Series post-show press conference:

Rhea Ripley, because “we crossed paths a couple weeks ago at Raw and we’ve had a long history starting back at NXT all the way to the Royal Rumble. We both won our first titles at WrestleMania 37. We’re both doing equally amazing things, our careers parallel right now. It would be really great to meet at the mountain top.” Charlotte Flair, because “I’ve always said one of my goals is to eventually defeat all Four Horsewomen.”

“In a perfect world,” she said, it would be one of those two. Ripley has been doing great work as a member of The Judgment Day running around getting into trouble with Dominik Mysterio while Flair has been out of action for the past six months. Her return is expected soon.

When we last saw Flair, she was a member of the SmackDown roster but that can obviously change as needed.

Which do you prefer?