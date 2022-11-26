What was "Match of the Night" at Survivor Series?

WWE closed out its Survivor Series premium live event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts tonight (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) with Sami Zayn staying loyal to The Bloodline and ensuring they defeated Kevin Owens and the rest of the Brawling Buddies.

Was it the best match on the card?

Other results included Austin Theory managing to finally win the United States championship when he pinned Seth Rollins following a Spear from Bobby Lashley; Ronda Rousey beating up and submitting Shotzi to remain SmackDown women’s champion; AJ Styles scoring a singles win over Finn Balor; and Becky Lynch absolutely going for it all and scoring big alongside Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in their War Games match victory over Team Damage CTRL.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here.