As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) Survivor Series: War Games pay-per-view (PPV) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be joined by “a collection of Superstars” to break down the big show.

The event saw Sami Zayn refuse to go against The Bloodline, ensuring the team won their War Games main event match against Team Brawling Buddies, Austin Theory pin Seth Rollins after a Spear from Bobby Lashley to win the United States championship, Ronda Rousey submit Shotzi to retain the SmackDown women’s title with some help from Shayna Baszler, Becky Lynch and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair prove to be a formidable squad in taking out Team Damage CTRL in War Games, AJ Styles score a singles victory over rival Finn Balor, and more.

Get complete Survivor Series: War Games coverage right here.