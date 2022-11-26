Any time you have a triple threat match with a championship on the line, you have to consider the possibility that someone will sneak a victory to steal the title for themselves or the two who enter as challengers will cancel each other out and open the door for the champ to retain.

The former is what we got in this case.

Indeed, Austin Theory used Bobby Lashley’s Spear — delivered just as he was about to get put down himself — to pin Seth Rollins to win the United States championship at tonight’s (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The match was surprisingly good, a well put together triple threat that featured non-stop action that flowed together beautifully. It also produced an actually interesting result, whereby Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in is now a distant memory and he is the champion he was trying to be when he failed said cash-in.

