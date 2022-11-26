Shotzi won a Six-Pack Challenge a couple weeks back on Friday Night SmackDown to become top contender to Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown women’s championship. They set up a date for the eventual match to take place: tonight’s (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Coming in, there was little belief Shotzi would stand much of a chance. We’re coming up on Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season and there are big matches to make involving Rousey, and, no disrespect intended, Shotzi really isn’t on that list.

Sure enough, Rousey submitted her to retain her title.

The match itself was a bit plodding. At one point they went into the crowd and Shotzi did a crossbody to both Rousey and Shayna Baszler — who kept getting involved — and sent them all through a few fans sitting ringside. It was a big spot in a match that needed it.

It didn’t really lead to anything, though, as Rousey almost immediately took control back in the ring, hit Piper’s Pit, and then submitted her with the armbar.

Moving along now.

Get complete Survivor Series results and coverage of the entire card right here.