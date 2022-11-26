Considering it was the debut of the War Games match on the main roster, it only made sense to start tonight’s (Sat., Sept. 26, 2022) Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts with one of the two scheduled for the evening. In this case, the women’s division got the chance to set the tone.

Did they ever.

How to even describe this match?

An absolutely chaotic display of back-and-forth violence featuring a whole lot of weaponry various wrestlers brought in as they were counted into the match every five minutes.

Rhea Ripley was last in on the bad gals’ side while Becky Lynch was given the honors of the final entrant in the match to get it well and truly started proper. Team Damage CTRL had the edge all the way up until that point, and it showed as Becky came in and was greeted by the entire squad.

Late in the match, Belair and Lynch got on the same page and worked well together as a team, taking out all of Damage CTRL, ending with Lynch hitting a huge drop from the top of the cage through a table on SKY and Kai. That was enough for the pinfall.

