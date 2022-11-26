Santos Escobar has a game plan

Santos Escobar came out ahead of BUTCH in the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Later on in the evening, Ricochet took care of business against Braun Strowman setting up an Escobar vs. Ricochet final.

I was tickled pink when Cathy Kelley asked him during a post-match interview if he planned on switching up his game plan at all and he came back with this:

“Shinsuke and BUTCH were no easy task. And rest assured, my familia, mis hermanos, will always be with me. So, as for Ricochet, there’s a universal truth: what goes up must come down. Ha ha ha. The game plan is easy — win the World Cup and become the new Intercontinental champion. And that’s that.”

I absolutely love that. His game plan is simply to win the match. Simple, easy to remember.

It can’t possibly go wrong.

In a bit of character building, he follows up not long after with “I am a man of my word, so don’t be surprised when this game plan plays to perfection.”

We won’t be, Santos.

