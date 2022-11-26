WWE has set up shop at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts tonight (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) for its latest Survivor Series event. It’s a new age for one of the original Big Four, as we’ve moved away from traditional tag team elimination matches — and done away with the silly brand warfare nonsense — in favor of War Games matches.

Indeed, the special gimmick match makes its way to the main roster for the first time with both a men’s and women’s match. On the men’s side, all five members of The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) will go into the cage to take on a squad consisting of The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, BUTCH), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. On the women’s side, Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley) take on Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, Becky Lynch). We’re also getting a United States championship triple threat match, a SmackDown women’s title match, and Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles.

You can get up to speed on everything you need to know for the show in our preview here. This one will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout.

Enjoy the show!