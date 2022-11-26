WWE Survivor Series 2022 start time, match card

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on tonight (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) with its Survivor Series: War Games showcase, emanating from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
The event will get rolling at the start time of 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:
- Women’s War Games: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & IYO SKY & Dakota Kai & Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley
- Men’s War Games: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & BUTCH & Ridge Holland) & Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi
- United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
Loading comments...