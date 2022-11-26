 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Survivor Series 2022 live stream: Kickoff show

By Geno Mrosko
WWE Survivor Series goes live on Peacock & WWE Network later on tonight (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) at 8 pm ET from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET.

There are no matches announced for this pre-show, which has become the new norm for WWE. There are just five matches booked for the main card, but considering two of them are War Games matches, they’ll need a lot of time for those five matches. Regardless, we’ll get the usual panel of experts and analysts to break down the entire card before the PPV goes live.

The show starts at 7:00 pm ET, in the live stream you see above!

Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire Survivor Series event by clicking here, and join your fellow Cagesiders in conversation about the show as it happens by clicking here.

