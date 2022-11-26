The latest WWE
PPV Premium Live Event, Survivor Series, takes place tonight (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) at 8:00 pm ET from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and the WWE Network.
Quick results:
- Women’s War Games: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & IYO SKY & Dakota Kai & Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley
- Men’s War Games: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & BUTCH & Ridge Holland) & Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi
- United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
