It’s one thing to predict the winners and losers at Survivor Series 2022, but how about taking a guess at the match order for the event?

Survivor Series takes place tonight (Sat., Nov. 26) from TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card begins at 8:00 pm ET on pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and the WWE Network.

WWE has announced five different segments for the show. Here is my subjective view of how important each of these five segments rank, ordered from most important to least important.

Men’s WarGames Women’s WarGames Rollins vs. Lashley vs. Theory AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

The opening match and main event

There are only five matches on this card, so it makes the most sense to bookend it with the two WarGames matches.

The return of Becky Lynch is a big deal, but the men’s WarGames match is the more intriguing of the two and also has Roman Reigns. I think that makes the choices for the opener and main event pretty straightforward.

That gives me the following card:

Segment 1: Women’s WarGames

Segment 2:

Segment 3:

Segment 4:

Segment 5: Men’s WarGames

Everything else

There should be a championship match towards the end of the card, which in this case means Segment 4. Rousey’s title match feels like filler, which is strange to say about a star of her magnitude, but it is what it is. Lashley’s title bout is a better fit for Segment 4.

WWE doesn’t typically run women’s matches in consecutive segments, so I won’t put Rousey in Segment 2 either. That means Styles goes in Segment 2 while Rousey is placed in Segment 3.

One issue with this match order is that Styles vs. Balor directly following WarGames isn’t ideal, so maybe WWE will add something new to the card and put it in that spot instead.

Finalized card

So here is my final prediction for the match order at Survivor Series, along with guesses on the bell-to-bell match times:

Segment 1: Women’s WarGames (36 minutes)

Segment 2: AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (16)

Segment 3: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi (7)

Segment 4: Rollins vs. Lashley vs. Theory (14)

Segment 5: Men’s WarGames (42)

That’s my prediction for the match order at Survivor Series. What’s yours?