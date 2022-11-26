WWE Survivor Series is all set to take place tonight (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It begins at 8:00 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., and WWE Network everywhere else.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned pro wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get right to it.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PREDICTIONS

Women’s War Games: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & IYO SKY & Dakota Kai & Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley

Geno Mrosko: There are a lot of things at play here but the main issue I see is you simply can’t beat Becky Lynch in her return match and the Raw women’s champion when they’re on the same team, even in a match like this where there are ways to get around those two things. Pick: Team Damage CTRL

Sean Rueter: Team EST fell victim to one of the classic blunders. The most famous of which is "Never get involved in a land war in Asia," but only slightly less well-known is this: "Never go against Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY when there's a cage over two rings." Pick: Team Damage CTRL

Kyle Decker: This is a tough call given the moving pieces in this match. Normally I choose the champions team to lose, and maybe for the champ to take the fall. In the scenario, Rhea pinning Bianca to plant the seeds for what feels like an inevitable match would make a ton of sense. Maybe Alexa gets distracted by some Wyatt stuff and that helps feed into that team’s loss. It could go both ways, but I just don’t see a clear path afterwards if the babyface team takes it. Pick: Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley

Claire Elizabeth: Becky Lynch is on a comeback and Mia Yim is a secret weapon designed to take care of The Rhea Factor, so of course the babyface team picks up the win here. Pick: Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, & Mia Yim

Cain A. Knight: Bianca and Becky are the top two stars in this match, and they are on the same team. Pick: Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, & Mia Yim

Marcus Benjamin: I can't pick against Becky Lynch on the comeback and the current red brand champion. Damage CTRL can take the L as long as they still hold the titles and just through the natural chaotic mess that is War Games. And like Cain said, picking against the two top stars on the same team just feels foolish. Pick: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Mia Yim

Men’s War Games: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & BUTCH & Ridge Holland) & Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens

Geno Mrosko: This match isn’t about Roman Reigns. For once, he’s taking a backseat to another wrestler in his own group, who has been looming large in the background, quietly making everyone laugh — Sami Zayn. I don’t know what is going to happen and I can’t wait to find out. I’m guessing they take the loss and something big comes of it. Pick: Team Brutes and buds

Sean Rueter: Because the reason you book dominant champs in matches like these is so they can lose without dropping belts, and because this figures to be a big beat in Honorary Uce’s story: The Brutes & their Brawling Buddies

Kyle Decker: This seems like the perfect catalyst for the Bloodline to turn on the Honorary Uce, whether it’s because he takes the pins or because they need a scapegoat. It may not happen right after this show, but probably within a week of their loss. Pick: The Brawling Brutes and friends

Claire Elizabeth: I dunno, I think the story pivots on Sam Zayn and Kev Owens, but I don’t think the babyfaces need to win for that to happen. I think Sam tries to throw the match to his best friend but the rest of the Bloodline more than make up the slack and one of the lesser brutes gets broken for the win. Pick: The Bloodline

Cain A. Knight: I’m now convinced that WWE won’t allow Roman Reigns to lose any kind of match whatsoever before WrestleMania 39, even a match like this where one of his teammates can take the losing fall. And Ridge Holland is here just begging to be choked out or pinned. Pick: The Bloodline

Marcus Benjamin: Roman isn’t working this show just to lose. Even if it’s not him taking the pin. The dude is truly untouchable at this moment and is probably the best in the business. Pick: The Bloodline

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Geno Mrosko: Not a chance in hell. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Sean Rueter: You got your tank bank, Shotz. Hold onto that feeling. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Kyle Decker: Shotzi just needs to hold her own. But she’s not winning. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah I love Shotzi but she’s not tanking care of this business. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Cain A. Knight: Shotzi doesn’t have a prayer. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Marcus Benjamin: Well....Pick: Ronda Rousey

United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

Geno Mrosko: It’s so hard to tell with these three. You could give me a compelling argument for each of them and I’d probably buy in. I think that’s a good thing? Yeah! Pick: Bobby Lashley

Sean Rueter: You know what would be good way to REALLY put that whole failed cash-in thing in everyone’s collectible rearview? Pick: Austin Theory

Kyle Decker: I look at triple threat matches like these as ways to not make a chance as they figure out what their end game is. Pick: Seth Rollins

Claire Elizabeth: I really really like the last couple weeks of not-quite-babyface Seth Rollins and I want to see the title stay around his waist as we develop his character further as the biggest and best tentpole Monday Night Raw has to offer. Pick: Seth Rollins

Cain A. Knight: I look forward to watching many more Seth Rollins open challenges. Pick: Seth Rollins

Marcus Benjamin: This looks great on paper. I don’t see Seth Rollins losing fresh off a face turn and a new championship. But Bobby & Riddle won’t make it easy. Pick: Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Geno Mrosko: They can’t really have Styles lose again here, right? Pick: AJ Styles

Sean Rueter: Word is Papa Haitch is excited to push Finn, but by my calculations The Phenomenal One hasn’t won a televised match since early August. Judgement Day will also likely win the war, so The O.C. needs some wins along the way. Pick: AJ Styles

Kyle Decker: I think Finn Bálor continues picking up the dubs with one here. Pick: Finn Bálor

Claire Elizabeth: Mia takes care of Rhea, AJ takes care of Finn, this feud is over, doneski, caput, it is a feud no more. Pick: AJ Styles

Cain A. Knight: The O.C. keep losing and could definitely benefit from a win, but I don’t think the heels get their comeuppance until Beth Phoenix returns. Pick: Finn Balor

Marcus Benjamin: I’m siding with the Judgment Day here. They have the momentum and every member looks great right now. Yes, I predict shenanigans in the Finn win, but still a Finn win nonetheless. By hook or by crook, right? Pick: Finn Balor

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?