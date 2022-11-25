 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Becky Lynch returns, is the fifth member of Team Belair at Survivor Series: War Games

By Geno Mrosko
We knew we would get the answer on who the fifth member of Team Bianca Belair would be during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Providence, and WWE didn’t make us wait long. Bayley started the show demanding answers. Belair was right there to provide them.

To the surprise of few, Becky Lynch made her return after a few months away dealing with a shoulder injury.

This is what makes the most sense for the story, of course. The last time we saw Lynch, she had just lost to Belair at SummerSlam in a match for the Raw women’s championship. That’s when Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY all made their return and confronted the champ. Lynch turned babyface by coming to her aid, injury and all.

Then she left to heal.

Now, she’s back and looking better than ever.

