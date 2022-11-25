SmackDown airs tonight (Nov. 25) with a live show from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. This is the final SmackDown episode during the three week build towards Survivor Series, which takes place tomorrow night (Nov. 26).

This has to be the return of Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is bringing her WarGames team (Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim) to SmackDown tonight to name the final member of their team for tomorrow night’s pay-per-view match against Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. Belair hyped up this announcement by saying you won’t be disappointed with the reveal.

That means it shouldn’t be Candice LeRae, who has issues with Damage CTRL but is not established as an important wrestler on Raw. There’s simply no need to build anticipation and wait until SmackDown for a big reveal if the answer is only Candice.

Let’s just cut to the chase; the most likely woman to be named by Belair is Becky Lynch. Lynch has been on the sidelines with a separated shoulder since the beginning of August, and enough time has passed where her return is plausible. It also makes sense in kayfabe for her to join Belair’s team given that she stood side-by-side with Bianca at SummerSlam when Damage CTRL debuted, and Bayley’s heel faction later injured Becky backstage.

Some fans are hoping the mystery partner could be Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, or Naomi. They would all fit Bianca’s level of hype for the big reveal, but none of them fit the storyline as well as Lynch does. Reporting in the wrestling media also indicates it will be Lynch, whereas these other missing stars are just speculative guesses.

The stage is set for The Man’s return to be announced tonight and get everyone buzzing about tomorrow’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. Let’s see how it all unfolds.

The rest of the title scene

WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos battle Drew McIntyre & Sheamus tonight in a match that will determine which team has the advantage in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. It doesn’t look like part-time WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is advertised for SmackDown, so it could be up to Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to fend off Kevin Owens and the Brawling Brutes if all hell breaks loose between the WarGames teams at ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey teams up with Shayna Baszler tonight to take on the duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Shotzi is challenging Rousey for the title at Survivor Series and is coming off a win over Baszler last week.

The semifinal round of the SmackDown World Cup takes place tonight. The winner of this tournament earns a future title shot against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The two semifinal matches are Butch vs. Santos Escobar and Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman. The former match could see involvement from The Bloodline in an attempt to screw Butch over, whereas the latter match is spiced up by Strowman’s bad tweets about flippy flippers. It’s clear that GUNTHER is afraid of Braun and would rather see anybody else win.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Bray Wyatt offered an apology to LA Knight last week, but the loud-mouth douchebag responded by slapping Bray in the face multiple times. Knight later paid for his idiocy when he was mysteriously laid out backstage. Is Knight in any shape to show up tonight after what happened to him? Will Wyatt be able to keep his violent urges under control if someone else presses his buttons?

- Madcap Moss tried to follow Emma’s advice, but he still came up short in a singles match against Karrion Kross. Does Moss want to try his luck again in a rematch with Kross, or is he looking for a new opponent to get himself back in the winner’s column?

- The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan returned to WWE a couple weeks ago and beat the hell out of Hit Row. Hit Row responded with a weak diss track. I don’t think that will be enough to prevent the Raiders from kicking their asses again tonight if there is a confrontation.

- Liv Morgan doesn’t have anything lined up for Survivor Series, so perhaps she’ll take out her extreme frustrations on a lower card wrestler like Lacey Evans or Xia Li.

- Will we receive an update on Rey Mysterio after that little shithead Dominik and Rhea Riley invaded his home and attacked his injured foot on Thanksgiving?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?