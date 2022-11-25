WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 25, 2022) with a live show emanating from Amica Mutual Pavilion (fka Dunkin’ Donuts Center) in Providence, Rhode Island, featuring the go-home show for tomorrow night’s Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Bianca Belair comes over from Raw to name her final teammate for WarGames.

Elsewhere on the card, the men’s WarGames advantage will be decided when Drew McIntyre & Sheamus battle The Usos, the SmackDown World Cup semifinal matches (Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet, Butch vs. Santos Escobar) will take place, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi have a tag team match against Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 25