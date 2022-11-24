It was always going to be an awkward Thanksgiving celebration this year for the Mysterios after Dominik turned his back on his father Rey in September and joined his new family in The Judgment Day.

The holiday actually devolved into violence when Dominik and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey’s front door looking to join the family party. Rey had his mask handy and quickly put it on before responding to the disturbance.

Dom and Rhea were not invited, so Rey told them to go away. That didn’t sit well with Ripley, who barged in anyway and led a violent home invasion. Dominik didn’t hold back one bit in beating the crap out of his dad. He even attacked Rey’s injured foot with household objects:

Rey recently tried to get away from his family problems in WWE by accepting a trade from Raw to SmackDown. But that little shithead Dominik just couldn’t leave him alone, and so here we are with a ruined Thanksgiving holiday for the Mysterio family.

What’s your reaction to Dom and Rhea’s heinous actions, Cagesiders?