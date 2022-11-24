Road Dogg had an interesting tidbit to share about Brock Lesnar on a recent episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast.

It came up when Road was begging discussing Lesnar’s match against AJ Styles at Survivor Series 2017. WWE was doing a brand warfare gimmick for Survivor Series that year with champions from Raw facing off against the corresponding champions from SmackDown.

This was during the very strange timeline when longtime jobber Jinder Mahal was WWE champion. WWE began to promote WWE Champion Mahal vs. Universal Champion Lesnar for Survivor Series, but the match never happened. That’s because AJ Styles won the WWE championship from Mahal with less than two weeks to go until the pay-per-view.

Dogg was on the creative team for WWE at the time. He explained that the title change was made before Survivor Series because Lesnar specifically asked for a match against Styles on the pay-per-view. That’s when Kevin Owens’ name suddenly popped up in the conversation:

“It’s not that [Brock] did not want to work with Jinder. It’s that he really thought he could have a better match with AJ.” “I’ve never heard of Brock saying, ‘I’m not working work with that guy.’ Well, I did hear that with Kevin Owens. But only him.”

Road Dogg doesn’t provide any more details, so it’s not entirely clear when he heard that Brock refused to work with KO. It’s worth noting that Owens and Lesnar had a very brief house show match at Madison Square Garden in March 2017, and they also mixed it up as part of a multi-man match at Day 1 in January 2022.

What do you make of Road Dogg’s claim, Cagesiders?