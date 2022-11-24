I’m thankful for Triple H, scissoring, CM Punk, and so much more

It’s Thanksgiving Day here in the United States, so this feels like an appropriate time to reflect back on what I’m thankful for in pro wrestling in 2022. Here’s a small list to start things off:

CM Punk is perhaps my favorite pro wrestler of all-time, so I’m glad that I saw him do great things in an AEW ring this year when he was healthy. Given the way things reportedly stand with him and AEW right now, there’s at least a chance he’s finished in pro wrestling and this was his final run.

Triple H is definitely not one of my favorite pro wrestlers of all-time. But there’s no denying the fact that WWE main roster television shows have improved ever since he took over as head of creative. He wasted no time undoing a lot of the damage Vince McMahon caused to the product in recent years and helped restore goodwill with WWE fans. That’s certainly something to be thankful for.

Sami Uso Zayn is the most entertaining performer in WWE. His inclusion in The Bloodline has helped keep their story interesting even two years into Roman Reigns’ run as Universal champion. Thanks for keeping it Ucey, Sami!

I'm thankful for scissoring. I never really gave scissoring a fair shake in my younger days, but I have to say, it's a really fun thing to do, especially with 50+ year old men like Billy Gunn.

Konosuke Takeshita recently signed with AEW and I’m thrilled to see where he goes from here with the company. I was extremely impressed with most of his matches on AEW television up to this point and am thankful that more great fights are on the way. Someone with his charisma, skill, and look is a can’t miss star in pro wrestling.

Speaking of great matches, I am thankful for Sheamus’ penchant for banger after banger after banger after banger...

There’s also Sting. I remember writing a post here at Cageside almost two years ago when it seemed shocking that he was powerbombed by Brian Cage. Fast forward to today, and Sting is regularly jumping from absurd heights and putting his body on the line in difficult circumstances to entertain the fans. I appreciate how dedicated this legend is to contributing to pro wrestling in 2022.

I’m also thankful for Elias’ younger brother, Ezekiel. His WWE career was unfortunately cut short by the delusional Kevin Owens, but Ezekiel was arguably the best part of Raw during his brief time on the show. He pretty much had it all as a pro wrestler, including much better footwork and instincts in the ring than his brother.

Most importantly, I’d like to express gratitude to you, dear reader, for sticking along with us at Cageside Seats throughout the year. We are thankful for the community here, especially your willingness to put up with our opinions, jokes, and analysis, while also opening our eyes up to different perspectives with your participation in the comments section. Thank you for visiting Cageside each day and sharing your passion and enthusiasm for pro wrestling with us while we try our best to cover this wacky sport of grown adults fighting each other in their underwear.

There are plenty of other things to be thankful for in pro wrestling in addition to what I’ve listed above, so please add to the list in the comments below. What are you thankful for in pro wrestling this year, Cagesiders?