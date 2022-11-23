Twas the night before the night before Thanksgiving, and what 18-49 year olds wanted to do with that night was... something other than watch WWE’s developmental brand.

While not entirely true — some 18-49 year olds watched NXT on Nov. 22 — it was a rough night for Shawn Michaels & team. According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode had an audience of 624,000, which is only 6% less than the previous Tuesday. The show’s demo rating fell to .12, however. That’s a 29% drop from Nov. 15, and the worst number NXT’s had since another holiday-adjacent show back on July 5.

The show barely cracked the Top 50 cable originals. The top of the list was live sports, with TNT’s NBA Doubleheader leading the way. But what was airing opposite NXT wasn’t that much different than normal, so a more likely explanation is that people were traveling ahead of Turkey Day, or doing something other than watching pro wrestling with folks who had.

We’ll see if the numbers perk back up next week when everyone’s back in their own homes. Meanwhile, here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of last night’s show, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.