While it’s become more “creepy cult” than “lame parody of ‘wokeness’”, Joe Gacy & Schism still incorporates bits of how Tucker Carlson thinks every college student talks into their act. So with Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day being this week, it was a perfect time for Gacy to say some ominous sounding $#!+ about inclusion.

Their segment involved bringing a “fan” (I didn’t recognize them, but safe bet this person is either a member of the Performance Center roster or a local Florida indie talent) to the ring. They thought they were being inducted into Schism, but Ava Raine is already the fourth root of that tree. So the “fan” wasn’t there to join, he was a sacrifice for their new holiday — Schism Invictus.

At least Ava gave him a warm hug before Gacy put him through their table.

Let us know how you’ll be celebrating Schism Invictus... right after you check out this playlist of other highlights & fallout videos from last night’s NXT:

