A Hit Row diss track on The Viking Raiders

Hit Row dropped a diss track on The Viking Raiders. You can watch it right here:
Top Dolla
I can’t even lie
I’m gettin’ tired of getting jumped from behind
Me and my guys
These cowards always wear a disguise
Either a mask or war paint made out of cow pies
B-Fab
B-Fab the wrong one to think that it’s sweet
You will catch this fade like the end of a beat
Nasty foot lookin frostbit
Get spun by your antlers, deer you’ve lost it
I don’t play games, I just aim
Top Dolla
Look, I don’t play games, I just maim
Who hotta? It’s not nada
And y’all both built like some grandfathers
It’s Top Dolla, the top shotta, the Allfather
Bout to end y’all back to Valhalla
B-Fab
Hit Row got a hit list for ya crew
So the next song we write might be about you
True true true true true
Rate the bars, please.
