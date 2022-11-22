A Hit Row diss track on The Viking Raiders

Hit Row dropped a diss track on The Viking Raiders. You can watch it right here:

Top Dolla

I can’t even lie

I’m gettin’ tired of getting jumped from behind

Me and my guys

These cowards always wear a disguise

Either a mask or war paint made out of cow pies

B-Fab

B-Fab the wrong one to think that it’s sweet

You will catch this fade like the end of a beat

Nasty foot lookin frostbit

Get spun by your antlers, deer you’ve lost it

I don’t play games, I just aim

Top Dolla

Look, I don’t play games, I just maim

Who hotta? It’s not nada

And y’all both built like some grandfathers

It’s Top Dolla, the top shotta, the Allfather

Bout to end y’all back to Valhalla

B-Fab

Hit Row got a hit list for ya crew

So the next song we write might be about you

True true true true true