Dijak returns to NXT

Reggie Scrypts wasn’t the only wrestler who finally showed up on NXT television after weeks of vignettes hyping up his debut/return this week. No, Dijak finally made his long awaited return to the black and gold brand as well:

Wes Lee had finally pinned Carmelo Hayes in a straight singles match to solidify his status as the North American champion when his celebration was interrupted by cage doors opening on the jumbotron. Then, behind him appeared the man we previously knew as T-Bar on the main roster, back to serve, as he’s been saying in promos building to this for weeks now, his brand of justice.

It would seem that will be starting with going after a championship.

Dijak had a nice run in NXT before being called up as a member of the ill fated RETRIBUTION stable that never quite caught on and went nowhere fast. He’s languished in obscurity ever since.

Now he has another chance to rewrite his story a bit.

