The television numbers for Nov. 21 are in, and it wasn’t one of WWE’s better Monday night performances.

Raw’s average hourly viewership was 1.646 million, virtually identical to Nov. 14 audience. The drops came with 18-49 year olds. Last night’s Raw scored a .41 rating, which was almost 7% lower than the week before. That’s the show’s lowest rating since the Halloween episode — not what anyone was hoping for out of the Survivor Series go home.

With it being Thanksgiving week here in the United States, holidays could be part of an explanation for why the latest episode of the red brand faltered, too. It probably wasn’t the American football game, with the San Francisco 49ers showing cero miedo against their division rivals the Arizona Cardinals and getting standard Monday Night Football numbers (11 million-plus viewers and a 3.31 in the demo) on ESPN. It probably wasn’t the actual football games either; FS1’s coverage of England vs. Iran in the World Cup beat Raw with a .55 rating. But it aired at 7am so it wasn’t exactly competition.

Once again, it was the show’s inability to hold viewers for all three hours that did it in. Here’s that breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.83 million / .44

Hour Two: 1.64 million / .41

Hour Three: 1.47 million / .38

We’ll see if Survivor Series fallout fares better next Monday.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily