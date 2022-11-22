Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows’s New Japan return is booked

WWE re-signed Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows while the Bullet Club originators were working on a date-by-date basis with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and while Anderson was holding the Japanese company’s NEVER Openweight title.

It led to a conflict over whether the man known as Machine Gun would work his previously announced title defense for NJPW on Nov. 5, or the trios match WWE had planned for Anderson, Gallows & AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia on that same date. The wrestlers engaged in a back-and-forth with New Japan management over the situation, but the company declined to strip Anderson of his title. That was a sign that reports indicating everything was cool between Gun, Gallows, and both promotions were correct.

Sure enough, Anderson posted a video this afternoon announcing that he will be in Miyagi on Weds., Dec. 14 to defend the NEVER belt. Gallows will be accompanying him, which could be interesting seeing as that show will also feature the finals of New Japan’s World Tag League (and Super Junior Tag League) tournaments.

Also worth noting, even if it ultimately doesn’t mean anything? The appearance of Gallows & Anderson’s current O.C. & former Biz Cliz teammate, and two-time IWGP Heavyweight champion AJ “Uncle Allen” Styles.

Ready for WWE to poke their head through the Forbidden Door next month?