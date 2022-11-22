WWE NXT results, live blog (Nov. 22, 2022): Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what’s been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: Wes Lee defends his North American title for the first time against his rival — and former champ — Carmelo Hayes! Plus, Toxic Attraction kicks off the show after Mandy Rose’s latest Isla Dawn-assisted Women’s championship defense, SCRYPTS invades the PC, Wendy Choo stands up to Cora Jade, Ivy Nile battles Kiana James, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 22