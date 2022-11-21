Rhea Ripley wins War Games advantage for Team Damage CTRL at Survivor Series

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Albany, New York closed with Rhea Ripley taking on Asuka in a match to determine which of the two teams they represent would have the advantage in their War Games match at Survivor Series this coming Sat., Nov. 26, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Before all that, Bianca Belair stood alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka while telling the world they would reveal the fifth member of their team on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. So we at least have confirmation we won’t have to wait until the match itself to learn the mystery participant.

Feel free to run wild with speculation on who it may be. They didn’t really give much in the way of hints here.

Then, Ripley and Asuka had a physical match that saw the former emerge victorious when she got out of an armbar and hit the Rip Tide to score the pinfall. And so, no matter who the fifth and final member of Team Bianca Belair will be, Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Ripley) will have the advantage.

See you Friday!

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.