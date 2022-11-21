United States championship triple threat match set for Survivor Series

Multi-person matches are all the rage these days.

The latest added to the upcoming Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event scheduled for this coming Sat., Nov. 26, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, is a triple threat match for the United States championship. Seth Rollins will put his title on the line against both Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

Theory, you’ll remember, attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins in the hopes of stealing away the U.S. title in what would have been his second reign. He was attempting to take advantage of Lashley taking Rollins out.

He failed.

He always seems to.

He’s getting another crack at it with a renewed vigor for the future, as he seems to be brushing off the old “teacher’s pet” gimmick in favor of becoming a more serious, put together version of himself. That means winning matches like this.

Lashley, meanwhile, simply wasn’t done with Rollins for taking his title after taking advantage of a situation he had nothing to do with (Brock Lesnar’s return). That’s where he fits in.

They come together this weekend.

The updated match card: