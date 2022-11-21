SmackDown saw its numbers go down on Fri., Nov. 18, but that didn’t stop it from winning the night on all of television.

Viewership dipped from the week before. According to Showbuzz Daily, last Friday’s 2.23 million was only a little more than 1% less than Nov. 11. The drop among 18-49 year olds was only slightly more. The .56 from the most recent episode was about 3.5% less than the one before it.

FOX isn’t going to complain. SmackDown beat out everything on the broadcast networks (S.W.A.T., CBS 8pm ET offering, was second with a .52 in the demo) and the top ranked cable show (ESPN’s late NBA game featuring the Golden State Warriors & New York Knocks drew a .51).

While we wait to see how this week’s show deals with performs on Black Friday while delivering the final push to Survivor Series, here’s a rundown of the past six months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

