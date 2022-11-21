Brandi Rhodes has no plans to resume her wrestling career ‘right now’

After Cody Rhodes finally returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, there was speculation about if his wife Brandi would follow him there — and if she did, whether or not she’d do so as an in-ring performer.

Brandi wrestled on and off during the couple’s tenure in AEW, including two matches in January of this year just before the Rhodes left Tony Khan’s company. The rumor mill fired up about her future in August, when she was said to have taken part in a match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

It’s not clear whether her plans have changed or if that was just something she did for fun, but the 39 year old mother of one recently told The Ten Count’s Steve Fall that wrestling isn’t part of her current plan for the future:

“I’m not going to say absolutes but I will say right now, it’s not in my plan. I kind of did myself a good service, I think, in taking a beat. My number one priority when everything happened and we left AEW, my number one priority in all of that was making sure that my husband’s dream was realized because, hey, it’s been a dream that’s been in the making for him since he was four years old, so I think it’s a good thing that you press forward and we’ve got to see this through. “I was kind of always on the back burner in that sense and working on other things. I’ve got Shot of Brandi out there in the ether, I started doing this podcast, and I do have some other things that are cooking in the non-wrestling world. So, in that period of time I got to spend a lot of time with my daughter, I got to watch her develop in these unexpected ways and find these different things that she’s really thriving at and really liking and I wanted to really be a part of it. “I won’t say, ‘No, it’s not going to happen,’ but I will say that right now, it’s not front of mind for me.”

Bad news for fans hoping to finally get the payoff of The Nightmare Collective story, but it sounds like Rhodes has plenty of other things to focus on.