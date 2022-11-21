Raw airs tonight (Nov. 21) with a live show from MVP Arena in Albany, New York. This is the final episode of Raw during the three week build towards Survivor Series, which takes place on Saturday (Nov. 26).

Bianca Belair needs one more teammate for WarGames

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is waging war on Damage CTRL this Saturday at Survivor Series. It will be Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim against Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai in the first ever WarGames match on the WWE main roster.

Those of you who are familiar with WarGames know that the psychology of the match typically depends on the heel team having the numbers advantage throughout the the first portion of the fight. With that in mind, Asuka and Ripley are facing each other tonight in a match that determines which team gains that advantage at WarGames.

There’s one final piece of the puzzle at WarGames that still needs to be revealed. Belair’s team only has four members, so one final teammate is still on the way. Will that mystery partner reveal herself tonight and try to help Asuka win the advantage for their team? Or will the identity of Belair’s final partner remain a mystery until the match itself on Saturday?

Lots of fans are hoping Becky Lynch will join Bianca for WarGames, but that’s all speculation at this point. Candice LeRae also has a beef with Damage CTRL in kayfabe. If it’s neither of them, perhaps Triple H is planning to bring back another wrestler who was fired by Vince McMahon over the last couple of years.

The rest of the title scene

United States Champion Seth Rollins needs an opponent for Survivor Series, and Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory both want his gold. Mustafa Ali has also expressed interest in taking on Seth, but he was demolished by Lashley last week.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are representing The Bloodline in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. That story has largely played out on SmackDown, but now that Kevin Owens has joined the fray, perhaps it will spill over into tonight’s episode of Raw.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AJ Styles is going one-on-one with Finn Balor at Survivor Series. The O.C. played a role in screwing Balor over in a United States championship match last week. How will The Judgment Day respond tonight?

- The Miz tried to apologize for his shady relationship with Dexter Lumis last week, but all he did was expose his own insecurities. Lumis can earn a WWE contract if he defeats Miz is in a match next week. How will the A-Lister try to manipulate the situation to give himself an advantage heading into the fight?

- Baron Corbin struggled in a win over Akira Tozawa last week. Which babyface will this so-called wrestling god attempt to beat tonight?

- Omos has yet to appear on Raw since losing against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel earlier this month.

- Elias wasn’t around last week, so Matt Riddle fell victim to Alpha Academy’s numbers advantage. Will Elias return tonight to have the Original Bro’s back?

- Shelton Benjamin has received some TV time on the last couple episodes of Raw. Could this be leading to the reformation of The Hurt Business?

- Raw is currently featuring two matches on the Survivor Series card (women’s WarGames, Styles vs. Balor). Is there anything else besides a Seth Rollins title match that could make sense as far as additional matches for the event are concerned?

What will you be looking for on Raw?